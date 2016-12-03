Foster takes over at Boyd High School

By David Talley | Published Saturday, December 3, 2016

Tags: Boyd

Dr. Susan Foster is working to make quick connections at Boyd High School.

The new principal was hired last month, and her first day on the job was this week. With the school year almost half over, Foster is focused on getting acquainted with students and staff as quickly as possible.

“I’ve just walked around every day and been in every classroom, over and over,” she said. “I ask the kids every time I see them, ‘What’s your name? Who are you?’

“I’m just trying to make connections with them and learn who they are and what they care about and what they’re passionate about.”

Foster joins BHS after serving for two years as principal for Class 3A Tom Bean High School in Grayson County. She previously worked as assistant principal at Colleyville Heritage High School and before that in Olympia School District in Washington. She’s a graduate of Texas Tech University and Seattle University.

Working as principal at Tom Bean, Foster said she developed a sense of what the job requires.

“I didn’t have an assistant principal,” she said. “Our counselor was part-time. I got to do a little bit of everything because you have to at a school like that. It was a little athletics, a little counseling and a little discipline.”

Foster said the daily commute was one of the deciding factors in accepting the job at Boyd. She lives in Ponder and was driving three hours round trip every day.

“I was driving an hour-and-a-half each way, and that wears on you,” she said. “I had the opportunity to shift to something a little closer to home and a little bigger school. They supported me and didn’t want to hold me back.”

Foster was proud of her administrative staff’s work at Tom Bean. She helped oversee several changes, including increasing career and technical opportunities for students, upgrading the building and adding 12 to 13 new courses. Coming to Boyd, she sees the fruits of similar work, but also the potential to do more. She plans to meet with every teacher and a selected group of students individually to discuss what they like about the school and what they’d like to see improved.

“As a principal, I’m responsible for every single person on this campus,” she said. “My main goal is I want every kid, every teacher, every parent, and everyone that comes in here to have a great experience.”