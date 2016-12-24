Fires destroy home in city neighborhood

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, December 24, 2016

Tags: Bridgeport, fire

A home in the 1700 block of Cates Street in Bridgeport was destroyed by fire Thursday morning in the second of two fires at the location in a span of eight hours.

The Bridgeport Fire Department responded to a report of flames showing from a bedroom window near the back of the house around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The fire was extinguished and contained to the bedroom, Bridgeport Fire Chief Terry Long said.

He said the fire possibly started from a space heater. No one was injured.

Bridgeport Police Chief Steve Stanford said one of the home’s occupants was arrested at the fire scene on a drug charge.

He said an officer responded and talked to the home’s two occupants, a male and a female. The male, identified as Tony Harveson, 53, was adamant about going back in the house.

“He was being uncooperative,” Stanford said. “He went back into the house and the officer followed. The officer saw him trying to conceal a large amount of marijuana in his pocket.”

Harveson was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, according to Wise County Jail records.

The female occupant of the home was released to a neighbor, Stanford said.

Around 2:15 Thursday morning, the Bridgeport Fire Department was called back to the home and this time found the house fully engulfed in flames. Decatur and Paradise fire departments assisted on the second fire.

The second fire did extensive damage to the home, which is nearly 90 years old according to Wise County Appraisal District records.

The Bridgeport Fire Department was called to the scene a third time around 9:30 a.m. when fire investigators who had returned to the location noticed a smoking couch. That fire was also doused.

The Wise County Fire Marshal’s office is assisting Bridgeport in the investigation into the cause of the fire.