Fire hall reconstructed

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, October 12, 2016

Tags: Paradise, Tornado

A tornado with winds up to 120 mph roared down Paradise’s Main Street 15 years ago today, damaging buildings and knocking down trees.

The city’s volunteer fire department was hit especially hard – the building was unsalvageable and the tornado flung about the station’s computer, medical equipment, communication tower, antennae, base radio and gear until it was all unusable.

The fire trucks were fortunately spared, parked in then-chief Michael Gayan’s yard.

“When you just looked at [the fire hall] it looked OK, but the roof had shifted,” city secretary Teresa Moody said.

The roof moved enough to make the brick walls supporting the building structurally unsound. The department had to raise money to build a new fire hall with the help of the Red Cross. The fire hall they eventually built, a white metal building, houses the Paradise Volunteer Fire Department today.

Across the street, many buildings lost their facades to the storm, and an elevated water tank lay in a twisted pile of metal.

Moody said that where City Hall sits now used to be an old bank building, but it was leveled by the tornado.

“It didn’t touch the old mobile home next to it, but it destroyed the brick building,” Moody said.