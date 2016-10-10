Fire destroys vacant Runaway Bay motel

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, October 19, 2016

A large fire Tuesday afternoon destroyed two of the three buildings that make up the vacant Harbor Inn in Runaway Bay.

The complex, which once included a motel and restaurant, sits on the south side of U.S. 380, immediately west of the bridge that stretches over Lake Bridgeport.

Runaway Bay police officers said no one was injured in the blaze, but residents of neighboring condominiums, The Lodge, were instructed about 4 p.m. to pack their belongings in case of an evacuation.

About 20 feet separated The Lodge from the building on the north end of the Harbor Inn property. Lodge resident Bobby Billips said he wasn’t worried about the fire reaching his home thanks to the buffer, but was prepared to evacuate just in case.

“If they say ‘run,’ buddy, I’m gone. Even if they don’t say ‘run,’ if I see somebody else running, I’m running, too. They won’t have to tell me,” he said.

Billips said his wife noticed a pickup outside the Harbor Inn and heard someone inside doing loud work roughly two hours before they began seeing smoke coming from the building.

“We were inside playing cards, and she said, ‘what’s that smoke out there?'” Billips said. “It was just starting up. There wasn’t any fire coming out of the windows then. About 20 minutes later we heard windows breaking and stuff like that. It was wild.”

In a short time, flames enveloped the building at the south end of the property and spread to the middle structure. The buildings were about 10 feet apart. The third building on the north end of the property, and next door to The Lodge, had not caught fire as of press time.

Lodge residents stood on their balconies to watch the blaze, and bystanders crowded the nearby parking lot as emergency crews worked to stop the fire from spreading.

Billips was was still able to joke as he and his wife watched the flames devour the structures.

“They told me when I moved down here, ‘ain’t nothing exciting happens in Runaway Bay,'” he said. “But I’ll be damned. We’ve got fireworks, man.”

Seven fire departments were called to the scene – Runaway Bay, Lake Bridgeport, Bridgeport, Chico, Paradise, Boonsville and Salt Creek. Wise County EMS was also called to the site to provide rehabilitation to firefighers as temperatures peaked past 90 degrees.