Fire contained to closet

Published Wednesday, October 26, 2016

Robert Rodden and his wife woke up early Saturday morning to their daughter telling them there was a fire in her bedroom.

“She ran downstairs and told us there was a fire,” Rodden said.

The family safely scrambled out of the two-story home in the 1500 block of South Hatcher in Decatur.

Decatur firefighters responded to the blaze shortly after 4 a.m. With assistance from Bridgeport and Paradise firefighters, the fire was quickly contained, according to Decatur Fire Marshal Deroy Bennett.

“It was all contained to the upstairs closet. There’s a lot of smoke and water damage,” Bennett said. “The firemen did a good find and stop.”

Bennett said he was able to trace the fire back to an upstairs outlet.

Rodden said the blaze must have sparked around 4 a.m.

“We were up at 3 letting the dog out, and everything was fine. It was about an hour later,” he said.