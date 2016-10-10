Festival celebrates mining heritage

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, October 5, 2016

The city of Bridgeport celebrates its history as a mining town with its annual Coal Miners’ Heritage Festival Saturday, Oct. 8.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., patrons can shop at downtown merchants and sidewalk sales along Halsell Street or at Terreno Farmer’s Market. Fans of beer and bratwurst can eat at Sagebrush Cafe’s Oktoberfest during the festival.

Art made by the Bridgeport Correctional Center will be on display outside, and local 4-Hers will have an animal showcase.

Children can play at the Kids Zone, which will feature a bounce house, painting and games for a $10 all-day ticket, or take a hay ride around downtown. Hay ride check-in will be at Meyers Agency.

The Pumpkin Patch Pageant, for boys and girls (babies to 9 years old), begins on the main stage at 11 a.m. Registration forms are online at bridgeportchamber.org or at Simply Charming Boutique on Halsell. The first-place winner in each age group will receive a tiara and a $50 American Girl Doll gift certificate.

Registration for the Pitchin’ Coals washer tournament begins at noon at Selz and Selz Dentistry, with the tournament at 1 p.m. Cost is $10 for two-man teams, and the winning team takes the jackpot prize. Go to bridgeportchamber.org to pre-register.

Full schedule is as follows: