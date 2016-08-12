Feds file gun charge on local man

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, September 14, 2016

Tags: Crime, Decatur

A Decatur man arrested in July for drug possession and theft now is facing a federal charge.

Leland Don Everton, 44, was arrested last Friday for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. The federal warrant was served at his home following an investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

The ATF was investigating after 20 weapons, mostly assault rifles with large capacity magazines, were discovered when Wise County Sheriff’s Office investigators searched his home following his arrest on July 26.

An officer stopped Leland on U.S. 81/287 near Alvord July 26 because a flatbed trailer he was hauling did not have license plates. It turned out the trailer was stolen. Officers also discovered Everton was in possession of 12 grams of methamphetamine.