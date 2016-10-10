Family fun planned in Greenwood

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, October 5, 2016

Tags: Greenwood, Greenwood Fall Festival

Greenwood will celebrate the beginning of a new season with its 19th annual Fall Festival Saturday, Oct. 8.

Tractor rides from Sycamore Baptist Church (133 County Road 2425) to the festival in downtown Greenwood begin at 8:30. Other antique tractors, cars and trucks are invited to join in the drive.

The Greenwood Fall Festival starts at 9 a.m., with the parade beginning at 10.

There will be craft and food booths, game booths and a children’s train ride open until the festival ends at 2 p.m. Festival-goers may also participate in the silent auction, raffles and door-prize drawings. One of the door prizes is a $750 Cabela’s gift card donated by Conoco Phillips.

Beans and cornbread will be served and Greenwood Grocery will sell hamburgers and homemade pie slices.

The annual Greenwood/Slidell Volunteer Fire Department fish fry starts at 4 p.m. at the fire hall. Gary P. Nunn will perform, and there will be an auction and raffle to raise money for the department.