NEWS HEADLINES

Family fun planned in Greenwood

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, October 5, 2016
Tags: ,

Tractor Parade

TRACTOR PARADE – A line of tractors drive through downtown Greenwood during the town’s annual Fall Festival. This year’s event is Saturday, Oct. 8. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

Greenwood will celebrate the beginning of a new season with its 19th annual Fall Festival Saturday, Oct. 8.

Tractor rides from Sycamore Baptist Church (133 County Road 2425) to the festival in downtown Greenwood begin at 8:30. Other antique tractors, cars and trucks are invited to join in the drive.

The Greenwood Fall Festival starts at 9 a.m., with the parade beginning at 10.

There will be craft and food booths, game booths and a children’s train ride open until the festival ends at 2 p.m. Festival-goers may also participate in the silent auction, raffles and door-prize drawings. One of the door prizes is a $750 Cabela’s gift card donated by Conoco Phillips.

Beans and cornbread will be served and Greenwood Grocery will sell hamburgers and homemade pie slices.

The annual Greenwood/Slidell Volunteer Fire Department fish fry starts at 4 p.m. at the fire hall. Gary P. Nunn will perform, and there will be an auction and raffle to raise money for the department.


Leave a Reply. Note: As of March 24, 2011, all posted comments will include the users full name.

WCMessenger.com News and Blog Comment Guidelines

You must be logged in to post a comment.


Login

Register| Forgot Password?