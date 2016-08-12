NEWS HEADLINES

Fall festival begins Friday

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, September 28, 2016
Fall Fest

FALL FEST – A line of tractors leads the Rhome Fall Festival parade. This year’s celebration begins Friday, Sept. 30. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

The Rhome Fall Festival kicks off Friday, celebrating 30 years of family fall fun.

Vendors, games and a bounce house with a Velcro wall will be set up at Rhome Family Park for the duration of the festival.

Contest entry forms are available at cityofrhome.com/FallFestivalForms.

The schedule of events is as follows:

FRIDAY, SEPT. 30

  • 2 p.m. – Ronnie Moore performs on main stage
  • 3 p.m. – DJ Joel Simental performs on main stage
  • 4 p.m. – NISD Chisholm Trail Middle School choir performs on main stage
  • 5 p.m. – Jo Bonds dancers perform on main stage
  • 6 p.m. – Hula Hoop Contest on the basketball court, $2 entry fee, 50/50 split
  • 6 p.m. – Voice of Rhome semi-final on main stage
  • 8 p.m. – The Hot Headz Band and dance contest, $10 entry fee, 50/50 split

SATURDAY, OCT. 1

  • 9 a.m. – Rhome Fall Festival parade
  • 10 a.m. – Lil’ Miss Contest on main stage
  • 11 a.m. – Ronnie Moore performs on main stage
  • Noon – DJ Joel Simental performs on main stage; Voice of Rhome semi-finals if needed
  • 1 p.m. – Ronnie Moore performs on main stage; Voice of Rhome semi-finals if needed
  • 2 p.m. – Raffles; Fire truck and antique car show
  • 3 p.m. – The Starville Band performs on the main stage
  • 5 p.m. – Awards for the barbecue cookoff and raffles/auction
  • 6 p.m. – Hula hoop contest on basketball court, $2 entry fee, 50/50 split
  • 6 p.m. – Voice of Rhome Finals

