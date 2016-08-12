Fall festival begins Friday

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, September 28, 2016

The Rhome Fall Festival kicks off Friday, celebrating 30 years of family fall fun.

Vendors, games and a bounce house with a Velcro wall will be set up at Rhome Family Park for the duration of the festival.

Contest entry forms are available at cityofrhome.com/FallFestivalForms.

The schedule of events is as follows:

FRIDAY, SEPT. 30

2 p.m. – Ronnie Moore performs on main stage

3 p.m. – DJ Joel Simental performs on main stage

4 p.m. – NISD Chisholm Trail Middle School choir performs on main stage

5 p.m. – Jo Bonds dancers perform on main stage

6 p.m. – Hula Hoop Contest on the basketball court, $2 entry fee, 50/50 split

6 p.m. – Voice of Rhome semi-final on main stage

8 p.m. – The Hot Headz Band and dance contest, $10 entry fee, 50/50 split

SATURDAY, OCT. 1