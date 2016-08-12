Fall festival begins Friday

The Rhome Fall Festival kicks off Friday, celebrating 30 years of family fall fun.
Vendors, games and a bounce house with a Velcro wall will be set up at Rhome Family Park for the duration of the festival.
Contest entry forms are available at cityofrhome.com/FallFestivalForms.
The schedule of events is as follows:
FRIDAY, SEPT. 30
- 2 p.m. – Ronnie Moore performs on main stage
- 3 p.m. – DJ Joel Simental performs on main stage
- 4 p.m. – NISD Chisholm Trail Middle School choir performs on main stage
- 5 p.m. – Jo Bonds dancers perform on main stage
- 6 p.m. – Hula Hoop Contest on the basketball court, $2 entry fee, 50/50 split
- 6 p.m. – Voice of Rhome semi-final on main stage
- 8 p.m. – The Hot Headz Band and dance contest, $10 entry fee, 50/50 split
SATURDAY, OCT. 1
- 9 a.m. – Rhome Fall Festival parade
- 10 a.m. – Lil’ Miss Contest on main stage
- 11 a.m. – Ronnie Moore performs on main stage
- Noon – DJ Joel Simental performs on main stage; Voice of Rhome semi-finals if needed
- 1 p.m. – Ronnie Moore performs on main stage; Voice of Rhome semi-finals if needed
- 2 p.m. – Raffles; Fire truck and antique car show
- 3 p.m. – The Starville Band performs on the main stage
- 5 p.m. – Awards for the barbecue cookoff and raffles/auction
- 6 p.m. – Hula hoop contest on basketball court, $2 entry fee, 50/50 split
- 6 p.m. – Voice of Rhome Finals