Extra Caring: Feeding program now extends beyond summer months

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, December 7, 2016

Tags: Decatur, Decatur Cares

The organization that operates Decatur’s summer feeding program is now helping hungry kids during the school year as well.

Decatur Cares, which offers food on a weekly basis to qualifying families in the Decatur school district during the summer months, is now working with all but one of the Decatur ISD campuses to purchase food through Wise Area Relief Mission (WARM) for the school’s backpack program and food pantries at the secondary campuses. (One elementary has a different entity that buys food for its feeding program.)

Denise Joseph, who serves with Decatur Cares and coordinates the food programs with the schools, said she and Decatur Cares outgoing President Anna Coker talked this summer about their desire to help hungry kids beyond summer break.

“Anna and I worked together on the summer program, and we said, ‘Why should it end when school starts? What can we do to help these children year round?'” Joseph said.

By purchasing food through WARM, Joseph said they can buy food items at a discounted price, making the donated money stretch farther. She said the local Lowe’s grocery store also helps them with items they otherwise couldn’t get.

Each week, she receives a shopping list from WARM to select the items they need. For younger kids, Joseph said they try to order non perishable foods like peanut butter crackers, Vienna sausages or microwavable macaroni and cheese. For older kids who could cook on a stove, the orders usually include spaghetti and sauce, larger boxes of macaroni and cheese and canned vegetables.

In the backpack program, counselors discreetly put food in the children’s backpacks, usually on Friday, so that the kids will be sure to have something to eat over the weekend. The food pantries at the middle and high schools allow students to choose their own food to take home.

Joseph, who once taught at Rann and now delivers food there, has seen the need firsthand.

“I’m not sure how many people in Wise County realize how many children we have going hungry and do not have enough food,” she said, adding that the program serves 100 DISD kids just at the elementary level.

Coker said with the increased responsibility Decatur Cares has taken on with the school feeding projects, she’s moved into a fundraising role to help alleviate the cost.

One easy way to donate, she said, can be done anytime someone orders items from Amazon.

“If you go to smileamazon.com and select ‘WARM’ as the charity, then everything you buy, 0.5 percent goes to our charity,” Coker said.

Monetary donations may also be made in the name of Decatur Cares at the schools. Donations can also be mailed to WARM, again in the name of Decatur Cares, at P.0. Box 1084, Decatur, TX 76234.

Joseph said it costs about $5 per week, per child in the food program.