Emergency Services District to hold public meeting Wednesday

By David Talley | Published Saturday, October 29, 2016

Tags: Boyd, Wise County Emergency Services District

Wise County Emergency Services District No. 1 will host a town hall-style meeting 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at the Boyd Fire Station to discuss buying a new fire engine.

“It’s a big purchase,” said ESD No. 1 Board President Ken Murray. “The fire chief [Chris Castor] and I both have lost some sleep over it. That kind of money, we want to make sure we make a good decision and the public is part of that.”

The engine will likely cost between $450,000 and $475,000, but Murray said citizens won’t see a tax increase. The current rate is 3 cents per $100 property valuation.

ESD No. 1 includes property in and around the Boyd School District, south almost to Briar. Murray said the new engine could improve the district’s Insurance Services Office (ISO) rating, which would in turn lower home insurance costs for residents.

“This is one piece of a larger puzzle,” he said, “but a new engine can actually lower the ISO rating for a fire district because we’re able to provide a higher level of service.”

Murray said the engine to be replaced is nearly 20 years old and has been in service for 17 to 18 years.

“We’re getting to the point where the reliability and the maintenance costs are being questioned a little bit,” he said. “There’s not a question of service, but we can’t always provide the level of service we’d like to.”

Boyd was designated in May as the fastest growing city in Wise County, and Murray said that growth plays into the district’s need for up-to-date equipment. Now, he said, the objective is to find something reliable at a pricepoint the department can afford.

“We’re not necessarily looking for [the equivalent of] a Cadillac or Mercedes Benz,” he said, “but we’re looking for a good Ford or Chevrolet.”