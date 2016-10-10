Emergency responders jumped into action

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, October 12, 2016

Decatur Police Chief Rex Hoskins was where many local residents were around 8 p.m. on a fall Friday night on Oct. 12, 2001: a high school football game.

About 30 minutes after kickoff, the storms that brought a tornado hit the town.

“It was during the game,” Hoskins recalled. ” … Everybody was moved underneath the bleachers and then down into where the (DISD) AEP office is, which we considered a storm shelter there in that area.”

It was a good thing, because the tornado’s path would take it from the Lipsey Addition in the southwest part of town, across Farm Road 51 and U.S. 81/287, crossing College Street and then moving northeast toward Old Denton Road. Areas just a block away from the stadium received rather significant damage.

Hoskins and his police department, along with medics and the Decatur Fire Department, responded to reports of the hardest hit area: the Lipsey Addition. The chief said they checked to make sure everyone was accounted for, a task made more difficult by nearly complete darkness and electrical lines down everywhere along with the debris.

The tornado had hit with little warning.

“It came up so fast, even though we had storm sirens, they weren’t activated,” he said.

Help came from not only local police departments, Department of Public Safety and the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, but also from agencies outside the county.

In the days after the tornado, outside agencies would continue to lend a helping hand.

“Our biggest help was the city of Denton, because Denton brought in crews to help us clean up the debris,” Hoskins said. “They were probably here a week helping us with the limbs and cleaning the streets up.”

The cleanup took about three weeks. Limbs were stacked on a vacant lot across from the Wise County Heritage Museum before a grinder was brought in to dispose of the debris.

In the time since the tornado, storm sirens have been added at two more locations in town: at the rodeo grounds and on Farm Road 2264 near the Landmark Industrial Park.

The city also now has a notification system that will send weather alerts, including severe storm and tornado warnings, to residents who sign up for the system. Residents can go to the city’s website, www.decaturtx.org, and click on the “Citizen Alert” option to sign up.

Hoskins said the city has also adopted hazardous mitigation plans that have been approved by FEMA and the state that outline how the city will respond in case of disasters such as a tornado.

As for the football game that was interrupted, the Eagles played a rescheduled game the next day and beat Bowie, as life began returning to normal even as the cleanup was just beginning.