By David Talley | Published Saturday, October 15, 2016

The fire that damaged a mobile home on County Road 4374 Monday afternoon was caused by an electrical issue.

Wise County Deputy Fire Marshal Joe Washburn said the problem was traced to the electric fireplace in the living room.

The home, located south of Decatur, is not a total loss, but Washburn said smoke damaged multiple rooms. According to neighbors, homeowners Ed and Dean Dial weren’t at the house when the fire started.

Decatur, Boyd and Paradise fire departments helped put out the blaze.