Elections Administrator addresses concerns about integrity of election

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, October 22, 2016

Tags: Election

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has made many public statements about the presidential campaign being rigged, raising concerns about the integrity of the election among many voters.

On Tuesday, at a campaign rally in Colorado, Trump said, “They even want to try and rig the election at the polling booths, where so many cities are corrupt and voter fraud is all too common.”

Wise County Elections Administrator Sabra Srader said her office has received many questions from local residents asking about the integrity of the election at the local level.

One common question is about the possibility of someone hacking the electronic voting machines to manipulate voting results.

She said that is not possible in Wise County.

“None of our equipment is on the Internet, so I’m not worried about any type of cyber attack,” she said. “When you go in to vote, you’ll see a poll book – it’s not a laptop. That holds the voter registration list. That is not online. That’s just the old big books in digital form. Our voting equipment is not connected to the Internet. So I’m not worried about any cyber hacking of that.”

Another common question is about the possibility of dead people voting.

Srader explained that state law requires counties to keep their voter registration list current, meaning people’s names are taken off the list once they die.

“If someone dies in Wise County, the county clerk sends us a copy of the death certificate, and we immediately remove that voter,” Srader said.

State law also requires that every county “purge” their voter list every two years. Anyone who hasn’t voted in two federal election cycles is purged from the list, she said.

Also, if a person moves to Wise County and registers to vote, a letter is sent to the county where the person formerly resided so that they will be removed from that county’s list. That prevents someone from voting twice in different counties.

“We have all kinds of checks and balances that keep our voter roster clean. So multiple voting or deceased people voting, I’ve never seen that problem here in Texas,” Srader said.

She added that the state has set up a very transparent voting system, including ballot testing that is open to the public and safeguards on Election Day.

“We have two election judges, one a Democrat and one a Republican, and they are appointed by the local county chairs,” Srader explained. “The first thing when they open the polls that morning, that machine shows a bunch of zero votes. It also has a tape, called a zero tape, and it shows that every single race starts out with zero. Both election judges must sign that tape and return it to my office. This is to protect the workers and us. There are no ways to pre-load votes onto a machine.”

Despite those assurances, Srader said she is aware that emotions are running high among supporters of both presidential candidates this year. She said she has spoken with Sheriff Lane Akin about having deputies at the elections office on election night as well as officers who will be able to respond quickly if any problems happen at any of the polling locations.

“I don’t ever want my election workers to get in a confrontation with a voter,” she said. “… I see that maybe happening in some of our larger urban counties rather than here, but this is an emotional election, and from all indications it is going to be close.”