Egging reported near Bridgeport high school

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, September 10, 2016

Tags: Bridgeport

Bridgeport Police are trying to crack a vandalism case involving broken eggs.

Chief Steve Stanford said that sometime last Saturday night or early Sunday morning, eight vehicles in the Stagecoach Addition, west of Bridgeport High School, were egged. That same night, two more vehicles on Boston Street in the Fair Oaks neighborhood were hit with eggs.

It’s not the first time this has happened in these neighborhoods. Stanford said the problem dates back to earlier this year when similar incidents were reported.

The chief said that through the “Coffee with a Cop” program at Bridgeport High School, where students and officers visit in a relaxed setting, information about the earlier incidents was given to students, and the egging stopped.

But over the Labor Day weekend, the vandalism began again.

“It might seem to be a minor thing, but it’s a quality of life issue,” Stanford said.

Officers went door-to-door in the affected neighborhoods handing out flyers and providing information about the crime to residents. He said patrols in the area have increased, and the department is also working to improve the lighting in the area.

Stanford said he understands the frustrations of the residents.

“It frustrates us, too, because you feel for the citizens who have to go out there and clean this mess up,” he said.

Stanford added that he wants residents to watch for anyone suspicious walking or driving through the neighborhood and call the department at 940-683-3430.

Crime Stoppers of Wise County will pay up to $1,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the crime.

Call 800-643-8477 or 940-627-8477 24 hours a day. You will remain anonymous.