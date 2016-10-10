Early voting begins Monday

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, October 22, 2016

The time many people have eagerly waited for has arrived: voting in the presidential election.

Early voting for the Nov. 8 general election begins Monday in Wise County and around the state of Texas.

Local voters will have more options than ever this year to cast their ballot before election day. A new early voting location has been added at Alvord City Hall, 215 W. Elm, while the normal Rhome voting location has been moved to the Boyd Community Center, 420 E. Morton Ave.

Two other regular early voting locations will also be open: the main early voting location at the Wise County Elections Office, 200 S. Trinity, in Decatur and the Bridgeport Law Enforcement Center, 1000 Thompson St., in Bridgeport.

Early voting will take place daily Monday, Oct. 24, through Friday, Nov. 4, excluding Sunday, Oct. 30. While normal early voting hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with extended voting hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the two Tuesdays, two more extended hour voting days have been added this year. Polls will be open 12 hours on Thursday, Nov. 3, and Friday, Nov. 4, as well.

Wise County Elections Administrator Sabra Srader said this will be the first time an early voting location will be located north of U.S. 380.

“I’m hoping people who live in the northern part of Wise County won’t have to drive to Bridgeport or Decatur to early vote,” she said. “We’re just trying to fit everybody’s schedule and encourage early voting so they don’t have to wait in line on Election Day or go to their precinct.”

While election day voting is precinct-based, anyone registered to vote can cast their ballot at any of the four early voting locations.

Voters should be aware of a change in the photo ID law since the last election. While state law requires that you present a photo ID at the polls, voters who do not have a valid photo ID can fill out a reasonable impediment declaration form as long as they present one of the other acceptable forms of identification including:

a valid voter registration certificate (card)

certified birth certificate (original)

current utility bill

current bank statement

current government check

current paycheck

any other government document with the individual’s name and address (original)

While the straight party voting option is popular with local voters, Srader said that will not automatically cast a vote in the numerous “non-partisan” ballot items such as city council, school board, alcohol and water district elections that will appear on some of the local ballots.

“Anytime a voter hits that cast ballot button, it forces them to a summary page before it casts the ballot, and they need to review the summary page before they hit that cast ballot button a second time,” Srader said. “If I hit straight party, it’s going to say no selections on the bottom of that summary page. Once you cast that ballot, we cannot get it back.”

If voter registration is any indication, interest in this election is quite strong. Srader said nearly 39,000 Wise County residents are now registered to vote, an all-time high for the county. Last week, the Texas Secretary of State’s office announced that 15 million people in the state are registered to vote in the November election, also a new record. That represents about 78 percent of the voting-age population in the state.

The deadline to register to vote in next month’s election was Oct. 11, which was a busy day at the local elections office, Srader said.

It wasn’t just 18-year-olds, either. Srader said many older residents who have never registered to vote have also decided to participate in this year’s election.

Many local residents who qualify for ballot by mail have also sent requests, Srader said. The elections office must receive that request for a ballot by mail in their office, not postmarked, by Friday, Oct. 28.

You may request a ballot by mail if you:

will be away from the county on Election Day and during early voting

are sick or disabled

are age 65 or older on Election Day

are confined to jail

Once the election’s office receives the request, sends the application to the voter, receives the application back and then sends the ballot, the voter must return the ballot to the elections office, either by mail or in person, by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

With the interest in this year’s presidential election in addition to the local races and ballot issues, lines could be quite long on election day.

“I’m encouraging early voting,” Srader said. “There’s going to be lines in early voting, and there’s going to be lines on Election Day.”

More information regarding early voting, a sample ballot and a link to information about electronic voting machines can be found at the Wise County Elections website at votewise.org.