Drivers identified in 18-wheeler crash

By Kristen Tribe | Published Wednesday, September 7, 2016

Tags: wreck

The Department of Public Safety over the weekend released the names of the drivers in last Thursday’s 18-wheeler crash on Farm Road 1810.

DPS spokesman Sgt. Lonny Haschel said Trey Baumeister of Bowie was traveling westbound in a truck hauling water just before 2 a.m. when he hit an eastbound 18-wheeler between Decatur and Chico.

Baumeister was flown to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth with serious injuries.

The driver of the eastbound truck, Ramiro Marquez of Bridgeport, was not injured.

DPS Trooper Jeremy Pope said Baumeister was traveling just west of the Big Sandy bridge when the driver “straightened out the curve,” veering into the eastbound lane.

Haschel said preliminary information indicates Baumeister fell asleep.

The crash remains under investigation.

In addition to DPS, the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, Wise County EMS and Chico Fire Department were called to the scene.

The road was shut down for three-and-a-half hours.