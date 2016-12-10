Driver in Monday wreck identified

By David Talley | Published Saturday, December 10, 2016

Tags: Alvord, wreck

The driver of a white Toyota pickup involved in a two-vehicle wreck on U.S. 81/287 north of Alvord Monday afternoon has been identified.

DPS spokesperson Sgt. Lonny Haschel said the man was John Squire, 56, of Sacramento, Calif. Squire was southbound on 287 when a box truck driven by Geraldo Palacios, 26, of Irving, crossed in front of him at the County Road 1591 intersection.

Squire’s pickup struck the truck broadside at its rear wheels, resulting in major front-end damage and trapping Squire.

Palacios was uninjured in the wreck.

Squire was transported to Denton Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.