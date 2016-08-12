Driver hurt in rollover

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, September 7, 2016

A one-car rollover seriously injured a Paradise man Monday afternoon near Lake Bridgeport.

Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Jeff Johnson said Douglas Freeman, 61, was northbound on Farm Road 2952 about a mile north of Farm Road 1658 just before 4 p.m. when he drove off the edge of the roadway and overcorrected.

Freeman’s passenger car went into a skid across the southbound lane of FM 2952 and rolled twice, coming to rest off the road near the intersection with Mount Horeb Street.

The road was temporarily shut down to provide a landing spot for a helicopter, which flew Freeman to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth.

Johnson said it appears Freeman was traveling at an unsafe speed, and the crash remains under investigation to see if alcohol was a factor.