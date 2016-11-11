‘Drive until your fingers bleed’; Robotics team preps for next-level competition

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, November 23, 2016

Tags: Bridgeport

Bridgeport High School Robotics’ little robot that could is advancing to the Texas BEST competition in Frisco this December.

The team, which placed seventh overall at the Heart of Texas BEST contest in Waco Oct. 29, is now prepping their robot for the big stage at the Dr Pepper Arena in Frisco. They’ll compete Dec. 8-10 in the regional contest, the highest level for this robotics competition.

Bridgeport’s robot was designed to complete simulated farming activities – it can pick “corn” (paint rollers) and disperse “seeds” (golf balls) and turn on “irrigation systems” (PVC pipes).

“Every year the game represents a real-life situation,” team president Nate Strother explained. This is Strother’s third year to compete in BEST.

In a small room at the high school the team built a to-scale model of the course they’ll have to navigate with their robot at Texas BEST. Common refrains in the practice room are “drive until your fingers bleed” and “you can do better,” both joking tributes to Donn Arnold, the team’s consultant. The team drives the robot with a remote controller, using its claws to pick up the fake corn and transfer it to a storage pen made of loose bricks and boards.

In the real competition, the team will have three minutes to complete as many tasks as possible. The corn picking and seed dispersion will earn the most points, so they typically focus on those tasks first.

While the team’s head of design and fabrication, Jake Hill, confessed that they “originally started with the robot without any strategy,” they quickly made modifications to adapt it to their desired tasks. The building process took four to five weeks, with the parts for the robot sponsored by local businesses but all the work completed by the students.

“There’s a lot that goes into making a successful robot,” marketing lead Jeff Tognocchi said when asked what he’d learned through the process.

“Measure twice, cut once,” Hill added.

“Measure three times, cut once,” Tognocchi amended.

For those who have participated in BEST the longest, like Strother and Hill, the team’s improvement is obvious.

“The first year we winged everything more,” Hill said.

Their coach, Bridgeport mathematics teacher Stuart Highlander, has coached BEST teams for 20 years, though he only recently restarted the program at the high school. Highlander said robotics competitions attract students because it’s not like schoolwork – it’s something they actually enjoy doing.

“It’s like an athletic event,” he said of BEST. “Like the WWE.

“They can be way off and they can lose big, but they can win, too.”

In a tale of losing big, Highlander mentions a robot built by two talented students that was on its way to winning the regional contest when it suddenly broke down and “went crazy” in the arena. He obviously hopes they see a better run in the final round this year.

“We want to go and we want to compete,” Highlander said. “We think we have a competitive robot. We play hard and try to win.”

On a sometimes “rowdy” final stage – the kids and Highlander described people wearing costumes, banging on drums and playing kazoos – Bridgeport Robotics will obviously shoot for first place. But even if they don’t win big, they say they’ll have gained valuable experience for future careers just by playing in the first place.

“You learn you’re a lot more capable than you think,” Hill said.