Dramatic overhaul; Professional theatre company moves into downtown

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, September 10, 2016

Tags: Bridgeport

For its 70th birthday, the Arcadia Theatre in downtown Bridgeport is getting an exterior and interior renovation, a new theatre company and a full schedule of musicals in the fall 2016 to winter 2017.

The Halsell Street theatre, built in 1946 and known in recent years as The Stage, will now host a regional, professional theatre company – Richard Blake’s American Musical Theatre Company.

Blake formed the group three years ago, and he knew from the beginning that he wanted to convert an old movie theater for stage plays. He searched all over Texas and found the Majestic Theatre on the Decatur square – only to realize that building was already in development as a retail store.

Mark Moran, owner of the Majestic, told Blake to look at the Arcadia in Bridgeport. Blake, in the process of moving from Fort Worth to Runaway Bay, had never noticed the theatre before.

“I found it and said, ‘It’s spectacular! Is it empty?'” Blake said.

After speaking to Bridgeport Economic Development Corp. Director Kevin Holzbog about purchasing the building, Blake found himself in front of the city council for approval two weeks later.

Renovations on the Arcadia began in August, leaving just a short period of time to prepare for the building’s rededication on Friday, Oct. 7.

“It’s kind of like renovating your house but times 1,000,” Blake said.

Nonetheless, work on the building moved along quickly. The concession stand/ticket booth now stands in the lobby, and the newly-christened Marlon Brando Mainstage is prepped for auditions. The interior walls are painted, the kitchen has been transformed into a stage management room and the old lights have been replaced with environmentally-friendly LED lights. Painters are transforming the exterior.

One of the last big touches will be the ’50s-style marquee, added to bring back a sense of the Arcadia’s long history. Another bit of the old building will make its appearance in the remodeled theatre – Blake plans to display the old tin-roof tiles in the lobby.

October is not only the month of the Aracadia’s rededication but also the beginning of the American Musical Theatre Company’s first season in its new home. The company will open with its adaptation of “Clue! the Musical,” directed by Blake and starring Jonathan Garcia as Mr. Boddy, the host of the play.

“People asked me why I chose “Clue!” – it’s complete audience participation,” Blake said. “There are 216 different endings to the show. You’ll never see the same show twice.”

“Clue! the Musical” runs Oct. 14-29 with a red-carpet opening the first Friday and performances Thursdays through Sundays. Tickets for “Clue!” and the other musicals in the season line-up are available for purchase at the company’s website, amt-texas.com. Blake said if “Clue!” doesn’t intrigue play-goers, the variety of other performances in the season will.

“There’s a little bit of something for everyone,” Blake said.