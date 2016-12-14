Districts to be assigned letter grades

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, December 14, 2016

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport School Board

Bridgeport School Board discussed Monday the letter grade accountability system the state of Texas intends to move to in 2017.

Instead of rating schools as either “met standard” or “needs improvement,” the state will assign grades of A-F, superintendent of curriculum and instruction Gina Florence explained.

Florence said the changes are supposed to make the system more simple and transparent.

Schools will be graded on student achievement, student progress and closing performance gaps (55 percent), postsecondary readiness (35 percent) and student and community engagement (10 percent).

The district will find out what grade it would have earned for 2015 on Jan. 6. Florence said she believes they’ll receive a B.

The school board also:

heard from parent Lori Rooker, who requested money be set aside in a future budget for the high school theatre program to purchase a unit set and lighting board.

honored educators of the month Pam Lane, Melissa Ureste, Katy Mussulman and Paulanna Watson.

honored multiple students from the high school, including the cross country, football, FFA and robotics teams.

approved the hiring of a new high school math teacher.

added Chris Heasley to the BISD District of Innovation planning committee.

authorized Superintendent Eddie Bland to notify the Commissioner of Education of the school board’s plan to vote on a Local Innovation Plan.

heard the district’s finance report and investment policy.

The next school board meeting is Monday, Jan. 16.