District breaks ground for Adams Middle School

By Kristen Tribe and Richard Greene | Published Saturday, December 17, 2016

Tags: Northwest

Northwest ISD broke ground Thursday for its sixth middle school.

The campus is named for Leo Adams, father of Jeannine Eaton of Decatur, and is located on Eagle Boulevard across from Eaton High School, which is named for V.R. Eaton, the father of Messenger publisher Roy Eaton.

Jeannine said she’s pleased to see a campus named after her father, who was a founding member of the Northwest ISD school board in 1949.

“The family is honored, and it’s extra special to be next door to Eaton,” she said. “That makes it fun.”

Adams was the mayor of Justin for more than 10 years and served many terms on the school board after helping found the district. He was the owner of Justin Lumber Co. and built more than 300 homes, churches and banks in NISD.

The board named the school after him at its Dec. 12 meeting. Adams was one of 59 names submitted by the public and one of 27 that met the district’s criteria. Adams was recommended by the district’s administration.

“A number of us knew Mr. Adams, and he offered a lot to the district,” said Northwest School Board President Mark Schluter. “It’s a great family that’s been a big contributor to the district for a long time.”

In the district’s recommendation, the proximity of the school to Eaton and the close family ties played a role in the choice.

“It’s interesting the two will be side by side,” Schluter said.

Adams Middle School is expected to open with sixth through eighth grade students in August 2018. Pogue Construction won the bid to build the new facility at $46.678 million. The school is part of the $224.5 million bond package approved by voters in 2012.

Several students who will be among the school’s first sixth graders attended Thursday’s ceremony.

“I didn’t even know what a groundbreaking was before today, but now I do,” Kallie Morris said.

All the students agreed they’re excited to start middle school in a brand new building. They’re currently fourth graders at neighboring Schluter Elementary.

“I’m most looking forward to seeing new kids and making new friends,” Aiden Rosales said.

Blair Clark said she was also looking forward to meeting new kids and was ready for new experiences.

The students even took part in the groundbreaking, donning hard hats and shoveling dirt.

Superintendent Ryder Warren said Leo Adams Middle School will fit perfectly into the Northwest ISD culture and will continue the district philosophy of putting kids first.

“This is what attracted us to NISD,” said Warren, who was hired in July. “The board puts before God and everybody – ‘we put kids first.’

“I can’t thank the community members enough for supporting the district, and a big thank you to voters for approving this.”

In addition to the Eatons, their sons Jeff Eaton and wife, Terry, Barry Eaton and Brian Eaton, attended the ceremony. Also in attendance were Ann Gamble and Mike Dooley, Adams’ niece and nephew.

Richard Greene contributed to this story.