Disney dream: Second-grader joins Kidd’s Kids family for trip of a lifetime

Like many girls her age, Boyd second-grader Maddie McDaniel has favorite Disney princesses.

Currently, there are two – Ariel, from “The Little Mermaid” and Elsa, from “Frozen.”

Next week Maddie, who has tuberous sclerosis complex, will meet Ariel and Elsa at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando as she and her family enjoy a weeklong trip courtesy of Kidd’s Kids Foundation.

“I have a feeling once she sees those two, she’ll light up,” said Maddie’s mother, Micah. “She doesn’t really understand right now. Developmentally, she’s about 2 years old.”

The foundation, created by nationally-syndicated radio host Kidd Kraddick in 1991, provides trips and other benefits to children with life-altering medical conditions and their families. Although Kraddick died in 2013, the work of the foundation continues, and each year 50 families are given trips to Disney World.

It’s the trip of a lifetime for Maddie and her family.

Tuberous sclerosis causes tumors to grow in several organs. Maddie’s are centered in her brain, eyes and kidneys, resulting in dangerous seizures, developmental disability and autism. She had her first seizure at 7 months old.

“It’s a typical 2-year-old in the body of a 7-year-old,” Micah said. “We handle the fit-throwing and the frustration. Since she’s mostly non-verbal, it’s harder for her to explain what she wants. It’s a lot of pointing or doing a lot of actual fits.”

While there isn’t a cure for TSC, Maddie has undergone four surgeries to treat the symptoms and currently takes several medications to prevent seizures. While the family can take steps to help Maddie through small seizures, she also suffers from grand mal seizures, characterized by loss of consciousness and violent muscle contractions. These can reverse months of work for Maddie’s parents and therapists.

“She hasn’t had a bad seizure in so long,” Micah said. “Every time we’d get two steps forward, and then the seizure would send us 10 or 20 back.

“She’s a trouper, though.”

Because of Maddie’s condition, family trips have to be planned well in advance. Micah or her husband, Brady, will typically bring their parents for backup in case Maddie has a grand mal seizure. That way there are other adults who can stay with Maddie’s brother, Blake, and sister Lindsay, so they can experience the vacation.

To Micah, that’s a big part of what the Disney trip is about. Maddie’s brother and sister play a crucial role in caring for their sister. For them, this is a chance to be a kid.

“They’re really, really good with her,” she said. “Like even with her seizures, they’re right there. They want to make sure she’s OK.”

While her siblings can’t understand every aspect of her condition, Micah said she explained TSC as best she could.

“It was more of a ‘God just made Maddie a little different,'” she said. “We had to walk them through things like if they were in the room with her (when she had a seizure), what they need to do, and so they take on a lot of responsibility. We probably don’t give them the credit they need. They’re both more patient with her than they are with each other.

“Knowing that they’ll have so much fun, I don’t even have words for it.”

Maddie’s grandmother, Carrol Warren, said she’s always happy to have the three siblings over to play. Warren’s spacious yard, playset and various pets and farm animals create a home away from home for her grandkids.

“There’s probably no place they’d rather be dropped off,” she joked. “I got busted one morning. They came over here and Maddie’s sitting on the counter with a bucket of Blue Bell.”

But Maddie using a spoon to treat herself to ice cream is reason to celebrate, Micah said. Maddie’s motor skills have progressed beyond her doctors’ expectations.

“Her neurologist is amazed by her,” she said. “He calls her his little enigma. If you look at her MRI and scans, as many [tumors] as she has, she shouldn’t be doing what she’s doing. She shouldn’t be walking. She shouldn’t be babbling, but she is. We take small joys.”