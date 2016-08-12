Democratic party leaders battle in courtroom

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, October 1, 2016

Tags: Democrats

A lawsuit filed by the current Wise County Democratic party chair against the former party chair she defeated in the March primary has revealed divisions within the party and includes an unresolved argument over an email account.

Current party Chair Janet Akers-Amos has sued former Chair Tracy Smith because she claims Smith did not turn over all of the party documents within 30 days of when the new party chair term began, as required by law. Akers-Amos’ term began June 13.

Akers-Amos narrowly defeated Smith by a vote of 562 to 554 in the Democratic primary election March 1.

Among the items Akers-Amos claimed Smith refused to hand over were precinct chair and county chair canvass results, candidate applications, paperwork related to the primary election and other documents concerning party affairs such as the party’s Facebook page, email username and password, party secretary reports/minutes and the online reports for the Wise County Democratic Convention held in March of this year.

Court records show that Akers-Amos sent Smith a letter on June 29 suggesting that the transfer of party assets take place at the sheriff’s office on July 9, 10 or 13 – the latter being the legal deadline, Akers-Amos states.

According to copies of an email exchange between the two filed with the suit, Smith replied to Akers-Amos’ request by saying she could not transfer the records from the 2016 primary and primary run-off elections because the state still had to audit the account.

“The state must audit the primary fund account and the receipts and bank statements before I can close that account out of my name,” Smith wrote in an email dated July 12. “Once that has been finalized, it will be my pleasure to unburden myself from any further obligation to you as the new county chair of the Wise County Democratic Party.”

Smith went on to say that she had designated former county Chair Pat Wheeler and Precinct 4-13 Chair Lena Wells to act as her representatives to transfer those assets.

After the assets were transferred, Akers-Amos sent Smith another email on July 14 requesting a number of items that had not been included during the transfer, including county convention online pre-registration documents, a username and password of a laptop and information related to the web hosting service for the wisedemocrats.com website.

Smith gave lengthy replies to each request, often telling Akers-Amos that she lacked the skills to run the party.

As part of her response to the request for the laptop information, Smith stated in an email dated July 14, “Please quit trying to find something wrong as it seems you are trying so desperately to do and are very unhappy that you are finding great difficulty not finding the smoking gun.”

Akers-Amos also included an email to the Texas Secretary of State’s office asking about Smith’s claim that the primary election paperwork could not be turned over due to a pending audit.

STATE INVOLVEMENT

In a July 14 email, Texas Secretary of State Elections Funds Manager Dan Glotzer explained how the process should work.

“The outgoing chair is obligated to turn over the primary records and transfer the primary bank account to you,” Glotzer wrote in the email. “However, since the outgoing chair was responsible for the 2016 primary and runoff elections, we ask that the new chair work with the outgoing chair to finalize the 2016 final cost report and ensure that all remaining bills get paid, including the compensation due to the outgoing chair.”

Another email from Glotzer filed with the case is from Aug. 30, after the party paid the state what was owed for the 2016 primary and runoff elections, and offered more direction.

“The transition from Tracy Smith to Janet Akers-Amos has been acrimonious to say the least,” Glotzer’s email states. “It is in everyone’s best interest to ensure the final two pending tasks are accomplished to complete the transition. That is to say, Ms. Smith, turn over the original documents to Ms. Akers-Amos. Ms. Akers-Amos, issue the county chair compensation due to Ms. Smith. … I implore you to complete these two tasks so that the state does not continue to expend resources on a matter for which the state had already fulfilled its obligations.”

When those documents were not given to Akers-Amos, she filed suit Sept. 8 requesting a writ of mandamus issue against Smith ordering her to return the requested documents.

IN THE COURTROOM

On Tuesday, both women appeared in 271st District Court in Decatur along with their attorneys for a hearing before Judge John Fostel. After hearing a brief summary of both arguments, the judge ordered the two sides to meet together in an available room in the courthouse to see if they could work out an agreement and then return to court.

After about 45 minutes, the two returned and the attorneys announced that Smith had agreed to turn over many of the requested documents, but two items remained in contention: the party’s Facebook page and the wisecountydemocrats@gmail.com email account.

Smith’s attorney, Richard Gladden, said Smith had merged two Facebook accounts, meaning some of the postings were her personal postings while others were party business.

“If (Smith) is allowed to remove personal information, she will give over the password,” Gladden said.

As of presstime Friday, typing in “facebook.com/wisedemocrats” redirected to a page titled, “Tracy A Smith for SD30 Presidential Elector 6/17/16.”

Gladden argued that the email account had been created in 2006, eight years before Smith became party chair in June of 2014, and had been used for years as a personal email before also being used for party business. He argued that sensitive information such as medical information intended as a personal email to Smith could end up being sent to the Democratic party if she handed over the email account.

Akers-Amos’ attorney, David Farris, said his client is not interested in retrieving the personal emails, only email related to party business.

“It was (Smith’s) decision to confuse party business and personal business. This is how people contact the party,” Farris told the judge.

The two sides also briefly argued about how long the email had been used for official party business, possibly even before Smith became county chair.

Gladden suggested the judge might need to hear testimony regarding if and when the email address was considered party domain.

“I don’t know how we can separate the milk bottle from the milk,” Fostel said.

The judge ordered both sides to prepare a summary of their arguments with brief statements of the facts to support their position. The next hearing has been set for Oct. 24.

UPCOMING MEETING

A meeting of the Wise County Democratic Party has been called for 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Wise County Law Enforcement Center, 200 Rook Ramsey Ct. in Decatur. The meeting appears to be called by a petition that includes the signatures of nine precinct chairs and includes a closed session to discuss both the lawsuit and “discussion and possible action on resolution of no confidence/censure on Chairperson Janet Akers-Amos.”