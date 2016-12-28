Decatur School Board receives construction update

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Tags: Decatur, Decatur School Board

The Decatur School Board heard a brief update on construction projects at Monday’s regular meeting.

Superintendent Rod Townsend said the district should be able to do the closeout on construction projects at the Eagle Activity Center at the high school and the Support Services building the week after Christmas break.

Work also continues on the new gym at Rann Elementary. Townsend said some of the inside walls are framed out, and construction should be complete in April.

He said Oncor hasn’t guaranteed a transformer to supply power to the new building until sometime in March.

In other business, the school board: