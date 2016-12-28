Decatur School Board receives construction update

The Decatur School Board heard a brief update on construction projects at Monday’s regular meeting.
Superintendent Rod Townsend said the district should be able to do the closeout on construction projects at the Eagle Activity Center at the high school and the Support Services building the week after Christmas break.
Work also continues on the new gym at Rann Elementary. Townsend said some of the inside walls are framed out, and construction should be complete in April.
He said Oncor hasn’t guaranteed a transformer to supply power to the new building until sometime in March.
In other business, the school board:
- heard a report on the new “A-F” academic accountability system (a related story ran in the Dec. 21 edition);
- honored the winners of the district’s Christmas Card art contest;
- honored the contributions of the day care staff;
- honored Carson special education teacher Jennifer McReynolds as educator of the month; and
- honored LaTasha Brooks as the Special Programs employee of the month.