Decatur School Board approves penny increase in tax rate

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, August 31, 2016

Tags: Decatur, Decatur School Board

With tax values down, the tax rate will go up in the Decatur school district for the 2016-2017 school year.

The school board Monday voted to increase the debt service portion of the tax rate from 29 cents to 30 cents, making the total tax rate $1.34 per $100 of taxable value.

With the average home in the district valued at $138,010, a 1-cent tax increase would add $13.80 in taxes annually.

The district saw its overall taxable values decrease $405,352,569, from nearly $2.2 billion to $1.8 billion. That includes a $389,866,130 drop in mineral values and $104,652,640 less in industrial/utility property.

Decatur ISD Chief Financial Officer Cindy Tatum explained both of those drops were due in large part to the slow down in the local oil and gas industry.

The district did see a $76 million increase in real property values and a $25 million increase in personal property.

The board also approved a budget of $36.4 million, down from $38 million last year. To balance the budget, the district will use $357,547.19 of fund balance.

Expenditures in this year’s budget are down $655,681. That number is helped in large part by a decrease of $1,137,727 in recapture payments sent to the state, a 37.6 percent reduction.

The budget includes a $1,500 pay increase for all teachers. Starting teacher pay increased from $43,000 to $44,000.

In other business, the board was asked by Superintendent Rod Townsend if it wanted to consider a name for the new Rann Elementary gym. Board members said they would prefer to call it the Rann Gymnasium with lettering to be installed on the outside to help people locate it for after-hours events.