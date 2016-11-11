Decatur School Board approves committee to come up with innovation plan

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, November 30, 2016

Tags: Decatur, Decatur School Board

On Monday, the Decatur School Board took its first official steps in creating a District of Innovation (DOI) designation for DISD.

A public hearing was held on the DOI process and the reasons the district is seeking the designation.

Superintendent Rod Townsend said the DOI designation gives school districts more local control by adopting a plan that could exempt the district from certain state requirements.

“It was a law that was put into place to hopefully put some of the local control back into the hands of local school boards and the communities,” he said.

One of the potential changes the designation would allow is backing up the school start date a week. Townsend said that would allow for more instructional days prior to state assessments, allow the first semester to end before the Christmas break and end the school year in May instead of June.

The designation would also allow more flexibility with class sizes by creating less paperwork when applying for a waiver when the class size exceeds the state-mandated 22-to-1 student-to-teacher ratio.

Townsend said the district could also potentially extend the probationary period for Chapter 21 contracts for teachers new to the district from one year to two years, which would give the district more time to evaluate teacher performance.

In the area of teacher certification, Townsend said the designation would allow the district to hire non-certified teachers in hard-to-find areas such as career and technology, where someone who has years of experience in a trade such as auto mechanics could be hired to teach a class.

The district could also have greater flexibility in scheduling classes and the 90 percent attendance rule for students.

“If a student has a 90 or 95 and has only attended 85 percent of the time, do we really want to make that student repeat the course, or do we want the flexibility to set up some guidelines to let that student get credit for that class?” Townsend said.

Following the public hearing, the board accepted the administration’s suggested list of committee members who will now work on an innovation plan for the district. Once the plan is formed, it must be posted on the district’s website for at least 30 days before it can come to the board, where the plan must be approved by a two-thirds vote.