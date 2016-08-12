Decatur man wins Chisholm Trail Days art contest

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Tags: Chicholm Trail Days, Decatur

A mounted cowboy carefully drives a lively herd of cattle down a gravel road, his quiet resolve offsetting the hectic chore.

Behind him, two pickups keep the caravan in check.

The scene, firmly imprinted in Byron Watson’s mind from years of watching friends drive cattle, is depicted in Watson’s painting, titled “The North Road.” The painting won the second annual Chisholm Trail Days Art Contest last month.

Growing up around the ranch, Watson said he got his start as an artist painting cows and other rural scenes. While he later moved on to animation and now teaches science at Keller ISD, he said the painting marks an early highpoint in his career. As the contest’s winner, “The North Road” will be featured in banners and advertisements for the Chisholm Trail Days Rodeo in downtown Decatur.

“I can’t even explain how much satisfaction it [brings] to drive by the square and see it hanging up there,” he said.

When entering the contest, Watson said he first struggled to name his work. His grandfather’s ranch was located just south of County Road 4010, the road depicted in the painting. Watson said his solution was to draw from his grandfather’s name for the roadway.

“I don’t really like titling paintings. It was out of vogue when I started,” he said. “I never really got in the habit. I got taught if you title it, you’re directing [the audience], and if the painting’s not doing it, then it defeats the purpose, so I kind of like to leave it off. But I had to come up with a title for the contest, so I used ‘The North Road’ because that was his name for it.”

The Chisholm Trail Days Rodeo is 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday night at the Wise County Fairgrounds in Decatur. Saturday there is a parade at 5:30 p.m. and a dance, featuring The Honkateers, following the rodeo.