Decatur ISD to seek ‘innovative’ designation

Published Wednesday, October 19, 2016

Tags: Decatur, Decatur School Board

The Decatur school district will consider becoming a district of innovation.

The school board Monday approved a resolution to adopt a district of innovation designation. Superintendent Rod Townsend explained it is the first step in a process that will also include a public hearing and the formation of a committee that will come up with a plan.

Districts whose most recent performance rating was at least “acceptable” are eligible for the designation, which would allow the district more flexibility from state requirements in several areas including educator certification, teacher contracts, first and last days of school, length of school day, class size, designation of campus behavior coordinator and certain purchasing and contract requirements.

“Calendar start date is a big issue,” Townsend said. “It would allow us to maybe back the school year up a week, and give us an opportunity to maximize a number of days for instruction before testing time. Also it gives us the possibility of ending the semester before the Christmas holidays.”

Townsend said the law allowing for the district of innovation designation was passed in the last legislative session, and he has heard changes may be made to the law in the upcoming legislative session.

“If we get in on the ground floor, then we are grandfathered in. If we wait, we may lose that grandfather clause,” he said.

Board member Kevin Haney said he had attended training where representatives of several larger school districts who had become districts of innovation spoke about how the law had been passed to give more local control back to school districts, but they also warned that if enough districts did not apply for the designation, it might be taken away.

“I agree it is something we should look at and see if there are some things we can do that we think are better for our district and our kids than what the state is mandating us to do,” he said.

CONSTRUCTION UPDATE

Work has started on the Rann Elementary gym. Townsend said the city is requiring a sprinkler system in the new building, which will add about $30,000 to the cost of the building.

The district is expected to receive about $50,000 to $65,000 back on construction of the Eagle Activity Center. Work on that facility and renovation work at the support services building are nearly 100 percent complete.

In other business, the board heard a report on the district’s new suicide prevention protocols and honored Young Elementary PE teacher Holly Harrison as the educator of the month and Sheryl Lambert from Carson Elementary as support staff employee of the month.