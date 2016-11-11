Decatur garbage rates increasing for 2017

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, November 26, 2016

Tags: Decatur, Decatur City Council

Decatur residents will notice a higher bill for waste service beginning in January.

The Decatur City Council Monday approved a request by Progressive Waste Solutions for a 1.3 percent rate increase based on the consumer price index.

Residential curbside trash pickup will increase from $12.95 per month to $13.12. Recycling will increase from $3.96 to $4.01, meaning customers’ total bill will increase from $16.91 per month to $17.13 per month.

The rate goes into effect Jan. 1, 2017.

The council also approved an update to its schedule of fees, which included two adjustments to the utility billing process.

City Finance Director Mike Erwin explained during the first reading of the ordinance on Nov. 14 that one change is eliminating the payment extension fee for water bills that could be applied up to four times.

“We’re trying very hard to just get people to pay the first time, so we would just as soon remove this and remove that possibility of someone extending four times before they pay their bill,” he said.

The other change is for deposits paid by landlords. Landlords will pay the city a $10 deposit, plus a prorated share of that month for any water and sewer use.

“The fear was previously, the landlord could just pay $10 and use all the water they wanted to during the cleanup, so what we’re trying to do is put something in place to where we can make sure they are paying for the services they receive, as we talked about during the budget process,” Erwin said.

Those changes will also go into effect Jan. 1.

In other business, the council approved closing roads downtown for Moonlight Madness Dec. 3 and moved their second December council meeting from Dec. 26 to Dec. 19, if necessary.

Randy Parker was also given the oath of office to fill an unexpired term through next spring.