Decatur City Council approves grave space cost increase

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, December 14, 2016

Tags: Decatur, Decatur City Council

The Decatur City Council Monday approved a request from the Decatur Cemetery Board to increase the price of grave spaces $100.

“For years now the price of the lots has been $500, and it’s always (included) a $75 endowment,” said City Manager Brett Shannon. “They are just asking that the $425 that is currently going for a grave space be increased to $525. They are not recommending an increase in the endowment amount, just asking for a little more for the space.”

According to the request letter from the Cemetery Board, the last increase, which was also $100, went into effect in 2005.

Money that is collected is used for maintenance and care of the two cemeteries maintained by the city: Oak Lawn and Sand Hill.

The new fees will go into effect March 1, 2017.

The council also approved the preliminary and final plat applications for the new Cornerstone Church location at the corner of Deer Park and Preskitt Road. However, 15 different issues were identified that must be addressed before the project moves forward.

“We have spoken to the Cornerstone surveyor and architects and they are aware of these items and they are working diligently to fix them,” said City Planning Director Dedra Ragland. “What we are suggesting tonight is that the city council conditionally approve both the preliminary plat and the final plats subject to them addressing 15 items.”

In other business the council: