Decatur City Council approves disc golf course project for park

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, October 12, 2016

Tags: Decatur, Decatur City Council

A proposed 18-hole disc golf course at Jones Park received the green light from the Decatur City Council Monday.

Public Works Director Greg Hall explained that a group of local disc golf enthusiasts has been collecting donations from local businesses and residents to make the course a reality. Donations of $500 per hole have been collected for 14 of the 18 holes.

The cost-per-hole includes the basket, pouring concrete, constructing the tee box and placement of a sign for whoever donated.

A pedestrian bridge will also be constructed to connect the orchard area to the main part of the park as part of the project.

Hall explained that this course and the recently-constructed 18-hole disc golf course at the high school could attract major events to town.

And that could mean more visitors stopping at local businesses.

“Part of the local business idea with this is to bring traffic,” said local disc golf enthusiast Joe Duty, who helped organize the donation drive for the course. “… The only way to get to this course is to go through downtown.”

Duty said that disc golf challenges are held regularly at the 6-hole disc golf course at the city’s Melba Doyle Park and regularly attract people from as far away as Denton and Wichita Falls.

City Manager Brett Shannon pointed out that the addition of the course to Melba Doyle has been a real asset to the park.

“The disc golf installed at Melba Doyle has greatly exceeded my expectations,” he said. “It seems to be a great addition to Melba Doyle Park and really brought that park to life as far as it being really underutilized (before).”

Mayor Martin Woodruff complimented those who have worked to make the project a reality.

“Continued development of our parks is important,” he said. “I like to see that. I appreciate the work you have done with this project and especially in this age of tight budgets, having something like this where the community is interested enough that our local folks and businesses are willing to make contributions to help make this happen. The construction budget is very impressive to me, and I would encourage them to continue with this.”

Shannon said the council’s approval now allows the city staff to proceed with the actual design process for the course.

Hall said city labor would be used to build the course, and the county would put in the bridge.

In other business the council: