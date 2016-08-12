Deadly day: 2 killed Thursday in separate crashes

By David Talley and Richard Greene | Published Saturday, September 24, 2016

Tags: Alvord, Boyd, Runaway Bay, wreck

Two men were killed in two different car accidents Thursday in Wise County.

Both were single-vehicle wrecks in which the vehicles hit trees. The first occurred about 2 p.m. southwest of Boyd on County Road 4793.

Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Jeremy Pope said a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Joshua Elledge, 32, of Runaway Bay, was southbound near the 300 block of CR 4793 when it drifted off the left side of the roadway into the ditch for unknown reasons.

The SUV continued traveling for roughly 50 yards before striking a tree in a low area and rolling onto its right side. Pope said speed was likely a factor in the wreck.

A neighbor reported hearing a vehicle’s suspension bottom out around the time of the accident. There was a trail of debris leading from the roadway, through the ditch and up to the tree.

Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Mandy Hays pronounced Elledge dead at the scene. He had no passengers.

The second accident occurred around 6 p.m. on County Road 2690 northeast of Alvord.

Driver Jared Slocum, 25, of Hurst, died at the scene. His passenger, Joshua Nechtman, 30, of Alvord, was flown to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort `Worth.

Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Lantz Elliott said Slocum was traveling westbound on CR 2690 around 6 p.m. in a Chevrolet pickup when it veered off the left side of the road, striking a tree head on just a few hundred yards west of County Road 2685.

Elliott said there were no skid marks on the road to indicate braking. He also found no signs of mechanical failure.

In addition to state troopers, the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, Wise County medics and local volunteer fire departments were called to both accidents.