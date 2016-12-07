Deadline extended to submit FSA ballots

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, December 7, 2016

Tags: Farm Service Agency

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Texas Farm Service Agency (FSA) Executive Director Judith A. Canales announced that the deadline to submit ballots for the 2016 County Committee Elections has been extended.

Eligible voters now have until Dec. 13 to return ballots to their local FSA offices. Producers who have not received their ballot should pick one up at their local FSA office.

“I urge all eligible producers, especially minorities and women, to get involved and make a real difference in their communities by voting in this year’s elections,” Canales said. “This is your opportunity to have a say in how federal programs are delivered in your county.”

FSA has modified the ballot, making it easily identifiable and less likely to be overlooked. Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked no later than Dec. 13. Newly-elected committee members will take office Jan. 1, 2017.

Nearly 7,700 FSA county committee members serve FSA offices nationwide. Each committee has three to 11 elected members who serve three-year terms of office. One-third of county committee seats are up for election each year. County committee members apply their knowledge and judgment to help FSA make important decisions on its commodity support, conservation, indemnity, disaster and emergency programs.

Producers must participate or cooperate in an FSA program to be eligible to vote in the county committee election. Approximately 1.5 million producers are currently eligible to vote. Farmers and ranchers who supervise and conduct the farming operations of an entire farm, but are not of legal voting age, also may be eligible to vote.

For information, visit fsa.usda.gov/elections or call the local FSA office, 940-627-2268.