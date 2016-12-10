Dallas woman dies in rollover

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, December 10, 2016

Tags: wreck

A Dallas woman died in a one-vehicle rollover on U.S. 81/287 just north of County Road 4421 Wednesday morning.

Heather Burditt, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene by Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Craig Johnson.

A passenger, Merissa Montalvo, 26, of Abilene was transported by ambulance to Wise Health System in Decatur with non-life-threatening injuries. Burditt’s 4-year-old daughter, Aurora Raines, was taken to Wise Health System and then flown to Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth for medical tests.

The wreck occurred around 5:32 a.m. Burditt’s Kia Forte Koup was traveling northbound on U.S. 287 when it left the roadway 0.2 miles north of CR 4421.

“The vehicle drove off into the center median,” said Department of Public Safety Trooper Adolfo Patterson. “It went off before the crossover, hit the grade and went airborne and rolled several times.”

Patterson estimated the vehicle came to rest 150 yards north of the crossover.

“It’s believed the driver was under the influence of alcohol,” Patterson said. “The driver had a strong odor of alcohol.”

He said Judge Johnson would order a toxicology report from the medical examiner’s office.

One lane of northbound traffic on U.S. 287 was shut down while emergency personnel worked the scene.

It was the second fatality accident in the county this week.