Cruisin’ Days begins Thursday

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, October 5, 2016

Tags: Cruisin Days, Newark

The city of Newark will host its 29th annual Cruisin’ Days Oct. 6-8 at the fire hall and adjacent Delora Doughty Royal City Park.

The event traditionally raises between $3,000 and $5,000 for the volunteer fire department.

The fun starts Thursday when the carnival opens at 6 p.m. with games and rides until 10. Thrill-seekers can also ride Friday night 6 to 11 or play bingo 7 to 10 p.m.

Saturday starts with a 10 a.m. parade. There will be entertainment, booths and bingo 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Live music is at 4, followed by a barbecue dinner and cake auction at 5 p.m. Cost is $10 for adults and $8 for children and seniors.

The fire department will hold an awards ceremony at 6, followed by a dance until 11. The carnival will be open until midnight.

Briskets are available for advance purchase by calling 817-692-4959.