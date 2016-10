By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, October 29, 2016

Tags: Alvord, Decatur

County Road 2395 between Alvord and Decatur will be closed at the railroad track Monday starting at 8 a.m.

Repairs will be made to the track, but they should be complete at the end of the day.

County engineer Chad Davis said as the week progresses, there will be more closures along the railroad from that point to Rhome. Watch Update for more information.