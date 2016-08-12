County to offer retiree medical program

By Kristen Tribe | Published Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Tags: Commissioners

Retired county employees will now have access to a Medicare supplement through the Texas Association of Counties (TAC).

Last week commissioners approved the county joining TAC’s retiree medical program.

“It’s only available to retirees,” Treasurer Katherine Hudson said. “It doesn’t include any dependents. You can have medical only or medical plus prescription.”

Cost is $235 for medical only and $442.02 for medical plus prescription. It’s billed directly to the employee. There is no cost to the county.

“What’s the big benefit of it?” asked Precinct 3 Commissioner Harry Lamance.

County Judge J.D. Clark explained that in many cases “it picks up what Medicare doesn’t pay.”

Precinct 1 Commissioner Danny White threw out a scenario.

“If you have an employee who’s 62 and he’s not eligible for Medicare, but he could retire and get on his wife’s insurance, could he use this as his supplement because he’s not on Medicare?” he asked.

Hudson said that’s not allowed. A retiree must be on Medicare to be eligible for the benefit.

Commissioners unanimously approved offering it to employees. It will be available starting Oct. 1. In other business, commissioners: