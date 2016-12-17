County to build dog training facility, firing range

By Kristen Tribe | Published Saturday, December 17, 2016

The United States Police K9 Association (USPCA) will hold regional trials and certification in Wise County March 27-April 1.

The event will be held on county property commonly known as the Poor Farm, south of Joe Wheeler Park and east of the animal shelter. Commissioners Monday approved spending $25,020 to make the site suitable as a dog training facility.

Sheriff Lane Akin said after the competition, the site will continue to be used by the sheriff’s office and other law enforcement agencies.

“It’s not as if we’re building for the Olmpics and then moving away,” he said. “It’s something that we’ll put in use … this will be very advantageous for our program, other programs in the county and programs in the Metroplex, and it will enable us to host more of these as time goes by.”

Special Projects Manager Glenn Hughes said work will include construction of a pavilion, fence, and road to the parking lot. Base will also be put on the parking lot, and water and electricity will be run to the pavilion. The grounds will be 210 feet by 210 feet.

The USPCA will donate materials for the obstacles, and Akin said the sheriff’s office shop will build the obstacles and install them.

About 40 dogs and handlers, all of which are from the western half of Texas, are expected to attend the USPCA event.

“Because of our proximity to the Metroplex, we will be using (the new facility) on several occasions, as well as weekly training for the Wise County dog handlers and the sheriff’s office,” Akin said.

County Judge J.D. Clark asked where the sheriff’s office dog handlers have been training.

“We had a little makeshift facility down the hill from our office that has deteriorated over time so they’ve been there to train and now they go to the Metroplex to train on occasion,” the sheriff said.

Precinct 3 Commissioner Harry Lamance asked if it was mandatory that the county build these things.

Akin said the project is cost-effective because the USPCA is donating materials for the obstacles, and the addition of the pavilion and other improvements will make it a facility that can be used long-term.

Lamance also wanted to make sure the site would be secure.

“Will you lock the people and dogs in that fence so they don’t get out and run across the street and bite some folks?” he asked.

“Absolutely,” Akin said with a laugh.

GUN RANGE

Commissioners also approved spending $38,795 to build a firing range in the same area.

“We already have the grounds that are built such that it will be perfect for a firing range,” Akin said. “The sheriff’s office hasn’t had its own firing range. We’ve been using the one out here by the airport which has been hazardous, and there’s been a lot of complaints out there.

“When the prison will let us, we’ve been using the gun range at the prison,” he said. “So that facility there would be perfect.”

Akin was referencing a portion of the Poor Farm next to where the dog training facility will be located. There is already a three-sided berm there. The estimated construction cost includes paving roads leading into the property and construction of a pavilion to be used for training and discussion.

Hughes said the pavilions at the dog training facility and firing range will match.

“It will look like a complex,” he said. “It’s really going to look nice, and I’m hoping we can get other organizations out there.

“There’s so much potential,” he said.

Akin said it would be used by other law enforcement agencies and possibly Wise County 4-H. Clark noted that they’ve even discussed organizing a concealed handgun license class for county employees.

Weatherford College Wise County Dean Matt Joiner spoke up and said there has been interest in starting a marksmanship class at WCWC, and perhaps they could use the range, too.

“That might be a little bit of revenue from us,” he said.

The construction costs for both venues – the dog training facility and firing range – will come from capital expenditure funds designated for buildings and grounds.