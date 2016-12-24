County pursues better telecommunications

By Kristen Tribe | Published Saturday, December 24, 2016

Tags: Commissioners

Wise County commissioners Dec. 12 approved entering into a master service agreement with CenturyLink for fiber optic telecommunications.

The agreement includes Internet and telephone service and will save the county about $80,000 in 2017.

“We get two months credit back, which is a little over $24,000,” said county Systems Administrator Steven Melton. “And our monthly bills will go from $18,000 to $13,000.

“Right now everybody except for the sheriff’s office is on DSL, and everybody complains about it,” he said. “No one likes it.”

Melton explained that both services – phone and Internet – will go through the same connection. CenturyLink will provide the phones and upgrade them every three years.

“This came up as Steven was going through and finding all the lines that aren’t used anymore … we got those eliminated, and in those discussions it just made sense to look at what we need as a system,” said County Judge J.D. Clark.

Commissioners authorized the judge to sign the agreement after commissioners attorney Thomas Aaberg finalizes the details of it.