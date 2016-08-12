County gears up for November election

Wise County commissioners Monday approved a handful of appointments in preparation for the Nov. 8 general election.
They appointed Elections Administrator Sabra Srader early voting clerk and central count station manager; Karen Valenzuela as tabulation supervisor and Luis Valdez as assistant tabulation supervisor. They also approved the Wise County Elections Office, 200 S. Trinity St., in Decatur as the main early voting location with other early voting locations at Alvord City Hall, 215 W. Elm; Boyd Community Center, 420 E. Morton Ave.; and Bridgeport Law Enforcement Center, 1000 Thompson St.
Srader noted the Alvord and Boyd locations are new. Rhome City Hall is usually an early voting location, but it’s still under renovation.
“My goal was to expand from the normal three to five,” she said, “and we’ve got four. We just don’t have another viable alternative in the city of Rhome, so my hope is the city of Boyd will take up some of that slack. That is one of our heavier voting locations.”
Srader also asked commissioners to extend the hours the last two days of early voting. Instead of being open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. those days, the polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Early voting is Oct. 24-Nov. 4. (More detailed information about early voting will run in a future edition of the Messenger.)
Wise County Republican Party Chair Allen Williamson spoke during community forum and said someone had expressed concern about having early voting at the Bridgeport Law Enforcement Center.
“We do not share those concerns,” he said. “We do not think there’s any problem at all having early voting in the Bridgeport Law Enforcement Center. We don’t believe it’s oppressive to any voters, and we just want to go on record saying we believe it should remain where it’s at.”
In other business, commissioners:
- renewed the county’s burn ban, prohibiting burning on Red Flag days;
- accepted the donation of a GMC Yukon from Devon Energy to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office;
- accepted the fairgrounds deposit donated back to the county by youth rodeo organizer Zane Lasater;
- approved archive fund fees for the county clerk and district clerk;
- approved the 2017 sheriff’s and constables’ fees;
- accepted the final plat of Wilder Addition, lot 1, in Precinct 3 with a variance on the drainage;
- accepted the final plat of North Star Pointe, section two, phase 1, lot 200-R, in Precinct 2;
- accepted the final plat of Spring Valley Crossing, lots 1-10, in Precinct 4;
- accepted the re-plat of Fairview Estates East, lots 1R, 2R and 3R, block A, in Precinct 2 with a variance on building setback and drainage study;
- approved the tax bid sale of lot 1A Bald Ridge Ranchette in Paradise ISD to RKD Investments for $1,500;
- approved the tax bid sale of 1 acre, a part of the northeast one-fourth of Section 6 Falls CSL, abstract 293 and east one-half of 2 acres to J. Dewayne Enlow for $1,500;
- approved the tax bid sale of lot 55, block 3 in Chisholm Hills, phase III, addition to the city of New Fairview for $3,910.71;
- approved the tax bid sale of .84 acre, abstract 745 in Decatur ISD to John P. Reeves for $3,000;
- awarded a bid for railroad car culverts to Railroad Yard in Stillwater, Okla.; and
- approved, at the request of Precinct 4 Commissioner Gaylord Kennedy, seeking bids for the purchase and removal of a bridge in the river on Country Club Road, near the golf course in Bridgeport.