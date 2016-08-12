County gears up for November election

By Kristen Tribe | Published Saturday, September 17, 2016

Tags: Commissioners

Wise County commissioners Monday approved a handful of appointments in preparation for the Nov. 8 general election.

They appointed Elections Administrator Sabra Srader early voting clerk and central count station manager; Karen Valenzuela as tabulation supervisor and Luis Valdez as assistant tabulation supervisor. They also approved the Wise County Elections Office, 200 S. Trinity St., in Decatur as the main early voting location with other early voting locations at Alvord City Hall, 215 W. Elm; Boyd Community Center, 420 E. Morton Ave.; and Bridgeport Law Enforcement Center, 1000 Thompson St.

Srader noted the Alvord and Boyd locations are new. Rhome City Hall is usually an early voting location, but it’s still under renovation.

“My goal was to expand from the normal three to five,” she said, “and we’ve got four. We just don’t have another viable alternative in the city of Rhome, so my hope is the city of Boyd will take up some of that slack. That is one of our heavier voting locations.”

Srader also asked commissioners to extend the hours the last two days of early voting. Instead of being open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. those days, the polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Early voting is Oct. 24-Nov. 4. (More detailed information about early voting will run in a future edition of the Messenger.)

Wise County Republican Party Chair Allen Williamson spoke during community forum and said someone had expressed concern about having early voting at the Bridgeport Law Enforcement Center.

“We do not share those concerns,” he said. “We do not think there’s any problem at all having early voting in the Bridgeport Law Enforcement Center. We don’t believe it’s oppressive to any voters, and we just want to go on record saying we believe it should remain where it’s at.”

In other business, commissioners: