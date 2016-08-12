County dump site hours and fees change

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, October 1, 2016



Fees at Wise County dump sites are increasing, and the schedules of some sites are changing as of today (Oct. 1).

The new hours for Chico and Slidell dump sites are 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The Chico site is at 2897 FM 1655 South. The Slidell site is at 242 CR 2820.

The Boyd and Cottondale dump sites will be open 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. They are located at 546 Allen St. and 6465 FM 2123, respectively.

The Decatur dump site will be open 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It’s located south of the Wise County Fairgrounds, 127 PR 4195.

New fees are as follows:

trash bags – $1 each

trash bags over 30 gallons – $2 each

shingles (Decatur and Boyd only) – $25 per cubic yard

loose trash and brush – $15 per cubic yard

burn barrels – $10 each

appliances – $8 each

automobile tires – $3 each

truck tires – $10 each

tractor tires – $20 each

Commercial trash will not be accepted.

Used oil and filters can be recycled at the Boyd and Decatur dump sites. Other items that can be recycled at the Decatur site include: plastic, tin cans, glass, batteries, newspaper, mixed paper, box board, corrugated cardboard and aluminum cans.

For information on county dump sites, call Wise County’s Department of Public Works, 940-627-6655. Watch the Messenger’s Update for holiday closings.