County budget, tax rate approved

Published Wednesday, September 14, 2016

Facing a $5 million loss in property tax revenue, the county will keep the same tax rate in fiscal year 2017.

Wise County commissioners Monday approved a $62.9 million budget funded by a tax rate of 37.89 cents per $100 property valuation.

Although the overall tax rate is the same, it is allocated differently this year. The road and bridge portion was cut from 6.5 cents per $100 property valuation to 3.25 cents.

The 3.25 cut from road and bridge was allocated to general fund so it will receive 34.64 cents per $100 property valuation, a slight increase from last year.

Money will be pulled from precinct reserves to cover the loss to the road and bridge fund.

The budget for FY ’17 also includes the reallocation of capital expenditure money to the county’s debt payment. A total of $1.3 million in capital expenditure money, which was designated for the fairgrounds, buildings and parks, will instead be used to pay debt.

A myriad of personnel changes, including eliminating three jobs and absorbing several other positions, will save the county $1.2 million in fiscal year 2017.

Funds with the most significant cuts include the following: