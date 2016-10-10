Cool front rolls into Wise

By David Talley | Published Saturday, October 8, 2016

A front brought cooler weather and some rain to Wise County late in the week.

As of 7:30 a.m. Friday, rainfall totals included 3 inches in Cottondale, 2.23 in Rhome, 1.55 in Bridgeport, 1.4 in Decatur and 1.1 in Alvord.

According to the National Weather Service, storms pushed south by mid-morning, skies remain gray with winds of 10 to 15 mph over the afternoon.

Saturday and Sunday are both expected to be warmer and sunny with highs reaching the mid-70s and winds at five miles per hour. Wind direction will gradually shift from the north Saturday to northeast and then east by Sunday.

Next week will see a resurgence in warm temperatures and sunny skies with the high Monday expected to hit the mid-70s. Most of the county will hit the mid-80s by Thursday.

Last year, rainfall records were set in the month of October when two large storms came through Wise County during the last two weekends of the month, dumping 7.93 inches of rain on Decatur.