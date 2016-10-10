Cooking up inspiration; Prize-winning baker encourages students to experiment in the kitchen

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, October 15, 2016

Tags: Decatur, Young Elementary

Seventy-five second graders crowded into a classroom at Young Elementary Friday morning, gaping and pointing at the colorful ribbons displayed on the tri-fold board at the front of the room.

“This is Cyndy Grove,” teacher Alea Pena told the children, gesturing to the blond woman standing next to the board. “She’s won several ribbons for her cooking.”

“We can see!” one of the kids yelled.

Grove, a former secretary at Decatur High School, started competing in the Texas State Fair baking contests 28 years ago, in 1988. But, as she explained to her young audience, she’s loved food for much longer than that.

“When I was your age,” she said, “I loved to go into the kitchen with my grandma and cook.”

Grove asked the children what they liked to cook, and several spouted off – brownies, cookies, cake. One insistent little girl shouted to inform Grove that “I made apple fritters once!”

Grove explained to the kids that she would always search out recipe books when she visited friends and family. She studied the recipes so much it became a hobby to her.

One day she saw a blue ribbon on a friend’s wall. Her friend told her she’d won it at the fair, in the bread baking contest.

“I thought that was just the most wonderful thing I ever heard,” Grove said. “I’d never heard of anyone winning a ribbon for cooking.”

Grove started entering state fair contests in the late ’80s, but she didn’t win a purple Best in Show ribbon until 1999. She won with strawberry ice cream she had to hand turn after the two ice cream makers she’d brought to the fair broke. That ribbon is still her favorite, and she brought it to show the kids.

“I entered for 10 years before I got a Best in Show,” Grove said. “You just keep trying. You never give up. If a recipe doesn’t work, you try another one.”

Although the judges look at a variety of things when it comes to the food – appearance, texture, taste – Grove explained that a little creativity goes a long way.

“If it calls for pineapple, I might put in peaches. If it asks for lemon juice, I might use lime,” she said. “You make it your own.”

Grove told the second graders that if they wanted to compete in the state fair like her, they don’t have to wait until they’re grown-ups. The contests are open to ages 6 and up.

“Anybody in this room can enter the state fair,” Grove said.

“If just one of these kids entered in the years to come, that would be wonderful.”

The 2016 State Fair of Texas is going on now in Dallas and runs through Oct. 23.