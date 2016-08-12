Community to celebrate Patriot Day

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, September 7, 2016

Tags: 9-11, Patriot Day

Patriot Day, observed as the National Day of Service and Remembrance, is every year on Sept. 11 in memory of 2,977 people killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The first Patriot Day was in 2002.

This year Patriot Day will be recognized in Wise County at the following events: