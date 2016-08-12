Community to celebrate Patriot Day

Patriot Day, observed as the National Day of Service and Remembrance, is every year on Sept. 11 in memory of 2,977 people killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
The first Patriot Day was in 2002.
This year Patriot Day will be recognized in Wise County at the following events:
- CHURCH SERVICE – Eagle Drive Baptist Church in Decatur is having a communitywide service 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, to honor first responders. Lunch will follow. Call Pastor Chris Thorne, 940-627-6698 or visit eagledrivebaptist.com.
- OPEN HOUSE – The Wise County Veterans Memorial Museum in Bridgeport will have an open house, celebrating its one-year anniversary, 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11. The museum is located at 1001 S. Halsell St.
- PATRIOT PROGRAM – The Wise County Veterans Group is having a Patriot Day program 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at the Wise County Veterans Memorial Park, 405 N. Trinity St., in Decatur. Local first responders will be recognized.