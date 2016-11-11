Commissioners to address multiple issues

By Kristen Tribe | Published Saturday, November 12, 2016

Tags: Commissioners

Wise County commissioners will spend most of Monday in meetings.

They will kick off the day with a public hearing for a proposed amendment to the Wise County Flood Prevention Ordinance. It starts at 8:30 a.m. in the third-floor conference room of the courthouse in Decatur.

They will hear comments from citizens, but any related action will be taken at their regular meeting, which starts at 9 a.m. in the same room.

At their regular meeting they will also discuss proposed amendments to the county development rules and regulations and a resolution for the indigent defense grant program.

They will consider appointments to Wise County ESD No. 1 Board of Directors and discuss for approval department head reports and budget amendments.

Commissioners will adjourn and reconvene in a third meeting at 1 p.m. Monday in the training room of the Wise County elections office, 200 S. Trinity St., in Decatur.

They will discuss potential changes to the Wise County thoroughfare plan with representatives of the North Central Texas Council of Governments.

The next mobile commissioners meeting is in Precinct 4 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Runaway Bay City Hall, 101 Runaway Bay Dr.