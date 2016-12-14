Commissioners argue over plat fees

By Kristen Tribe | Published Wednesday, December 14, 2016

After a lengthy discussion Monday, county commissioners approved a preliminary plat fee of $100 per lot, but the decision wasn’t unanimous.

Precinct 1 Commissioner Danny White, Precinct 2 Commissioner Kevin Burns and County Judge J.D. Clark voted for the measure.

Precinct 3 Commissioner Harry Lamance and Precinct 4 Commissioner Gaylord Kennedy voted against it. Lamance wanted the fee to be higher; Kennedy thought it should be lower.

The current fee is $25 per lot, and last month commissioners proposed raising it to $500 per lot, which Kennedy said Monday was “way too much.”

Commissioners decided to raise the fee to offset the cost of outside engineer Kimley-Horn. In fiscal year 2016, the county spent $169,951 with the engineering firm for plat-related services, but developers paid only $42,600 in plat fees.

Commissioners said in October they wanted to raise the fee enough to “make it a wash.”

Double Creek Capital’s Jody Adams, who along with Mark Duncum, were the only developers who spoke at the public hearing asked commissioners to leave the fee at $25.

Duncum said under the existing total fee schedule, Wise County is more expensive than all but one of the surrounding counties.

“In fact, we are 185 percent to 16,000 percent higher,” he said. “Our existing fees are 207 percent higher than Southlake, 240 percent higher than Fort Worth and 1,467 percent higher than the city of Decatur.”

He said the proposed fee of $500 per lot would create a barrier to development in Wise County.

“We should be encouraging growth, not restraining it,” he said.

Duncum said Double Creek recently developed Beeson Ranch Phase I, an 11-lot subdivision near Paradise, and is preparing to develop Beeson Ranch Phase II with 34 lots.

“If Phase II had been platted in 2016, the total plat and inspection would have been $7,400,” he said. “Under the proposed schedule, the fees would rise to $21,000.

“This would include not only the fee per lot … but also the flat $800 preliminary fee, the flat $1,200 final plat fee and a $2,000 inspection fee.”

Adams said the most overlooked element in the fee discussion is the tax benefit to the county resulting from development.

“Beeson Ranch is a two-phase, 45-lot development outside the city limits of Paradise,” he said. “We anticipate all lots will be sold and built upon within three years. If the average lot and improvement are $200,000, which we think is conservative, the county will receive some $137,815 in added tax revenue each year that it didn’t receive before the development of this former agricultural land.”

Duncum reinforced the significance of the tax revenue.

“We’re talking about a million dollars in county tax revenue in about a seven-year period on just a little subdivivision we would do,” he said. “That’s significant.

“I’m not here to tell you that if you don’t change the fees we’re going to start developing in Parker County instead of Wise County because that’s really not true for us,” he said. “But I tell you what we would do. We’d develop in the city of Decatur and not in the county … because it is far cheaper to develop in the city of Decatur than it is in the county.”

During the regular meeting, Commissioner White told Duncum they appreciated him building homes in Wise County.

“With the oil revenue down the way that it is, it’s a big thing right now to bring tax revenue into the county, so don’t think we’re trying to prevent subdivisions from coming in,” he said. “I don’t want you thinking that.”

Kennedy said to Adam’s point: “That’s what I thought all along. It will be a wash eventually when they get their lots in. We will get that money back. It’s just a matter of time.

“It’s like putting a business in, and you have to look at it that way.”

Commissioner Burns didn’t think tax revenue was a valid argument.

“Eventually you get it back, but we’re not in the economic development business. It’s not the responsibility of every rank and file taxpayer to develop property. … You’re basically taking money out of the taxpayer’s pocket and putting it in the developer’s pocket if they don’t pay for what it costs,” he said, referencing the fees associated with Kimley-Horn’s work reviewing plats and answering questions.

Burns claimed counties with lower fees are passing associated costs on to taxpayers or simply aren’t doing a good job monitoring development.

“There are some that do all their platting in a separate court, and they look over those plats,” he said. “But there’s not real review. It’s just colored books and pictures, so you get what you pay for.”

Burns said in those instances extra tax revenue brought in by the subdivisions ends up being used to repair roads that weren’t built to code due to lack of a review process.

“The work we do up front is the most critical,” he said.

Commissioner Lamance noted that some of the extra tax revenue would also be used to provide services to those homes.

“You can say, 90 houses, look at that tax money, but the sheriff is going to have to go out there and Charles [Wise County EMS] and everyone else,” he said. “It’s not just candy.”

Judge Clark said the county’s approach to the situation needs to be two-fold and not just focused on plat fees, but also cutting other costs associated with Kimley-Horn. For example, in FY 2016, the engineering firm charged the county $31,229 just for answering questions.

Clark acknowledged that Kimley-Horn has to charge for that time, but he suggested creating a chain of command for questions, instructing developers to first call local resources.

“In the subdivision rules and regulations, it’s not real clear on how to get things answered,” he said.

He suggested initial questions about procedure be directed to his administrative assistants, Colleen Self and Sharon Curry. Questions about how to interpret the regulations should be directed to county engineer Chad Davis, and if Davis is unable to answer the question, he would refer the caller to Kimley-Horn.

“If someone calls Kimley-Horn first, the question should be: have you talked to the county judge’s office? And I think we’ll be able to reign in some of those just people calling them willy nilly if we can streamline it,” Clark said.

Adams brought up this very issue in the public hearing, saying he approached Burns for help understanding certain rules, and he was directed to Kimley-Horn.

“Throughout the preliminary and final plat process, I was in regular contact with Kimley-Horn for either technical questions, or oftentimes, less technical, but ambiguous information that I found in the county’s rules and ordinances manual,” he said.

Adams suggested the county utilize its own staff to answer the most frequently asked questions.

Lamance was skeptical it would work.

“It sounds real good, but it’s going to take some doin’ to make it work,” he said.

But Clark said everything will take “some doing if we’re going to do it right.”

The conversation shifted back to the fee per lot, and Kennedy suggested $100 per lot.

Adams spoke up and said all other surrounding counties – Cooke, Denton, Parker and Montague are $50 or less, but Burns said it wasn’t a fair comparison.

“We’re not comparing apples to apples when you have a staff to take care of that,” he said.

Commissioner White said the county isn’t trying to make money on development but instead keep taxpayers from having to foot the bill. He suggested developers would simply add the $500 fee to the lot price, so it’s “a wash” for them.

“That’s not how it works, Danny,” Duncum said. “I can’t charge $500 more just because you charged me $500 more.”

“Why?” White demanded.

Duncum explained that lot prices are based on what the market will bear, not the cost of plat fees.

“I’ve never been a developer so I guess I’m not following your point,” White said. “Maybe you’ve made a bad choice in property if you can’t add $500 more to your lots. Maybe it’s not a pretty enough acreage or whatever.”

Burns then jumped in.

“I’m saying I don’t want you to sell your lot if it costs me money,” he said with a huge grin. “I don’t care if you sell your lot.”

Clark attempted to redirect the conversation saying the discussion is not about whether development is good or bad – it should be about the per lot fee.

“What is that sweet spot that’s fair and accurate based on what we’re going to spend?” he asked. “What concerns me a little bit is we don’t have an answer as to why was it $25 or why should it be $500. Why not $1,000?”

Clark said he was in line with Kennedy’s suggestion of something less than $500.

Kennedy made a motion to set the fee at $50 per lot. Clark gave it a second, but the motion failed 2-3. Kennedy and Clark voted for it. Lamance, Burns and White voted against.

Burns made a motion for $100 per lot, “which I know is not enough,” he said.

Clark gave it a second.

“I just want to make clear why I suggested $50,” Kennedy said. “I still think we’re going to recover all our money in this …”

White interrupted: “No we’re not!”

“Well, that’s my opinion,” Kennedy said. “When they put the houses in, we’ll get the tax dollars from it. We’re not going to get it tomorrow and maybe not next year, but we’ll get it.”

The motion to change the plat fee to $100 per lot passed 3-2.

Burns, White and Clark voted for it; Lamance and Kennedy were against.

They agreed to re-evaluate the fee in six months.