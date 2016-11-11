Commissioners agree to maintain NRS Ranch Road

By Kristen Tribe | Published Saturday, November 12, 2016

Tags: Commissioners, NRS

Wise County commissioners last month accepted NRS Ranch Road into county maintenance.

The road is about 3/10 of a mile and runs from U.S. 81/287 to County Road 4127. It was built by NRS owner David Isham.

Precinct 1 Commissioner Danny White said he, along with Precinct 2 Commissioner Kevin Burns and county engineer Chad Davis, had previously met with Isham and said if NRS would build the road, the county would eventually take over its maintenance.

White suggested commissioners go ahead and take that action as part of a strategic move to encourage the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to build an overpass at the site.

TxDOT is currently planning an overpass just north of NRS Ranch Road at U.S. 81/287 and CR 4127, but Davis said the design could cause a concern for public safety, cutting off emergency services by making stretches of roadway in that area one-way.

White said the overpass would be “safer for the traveling public” at U.S. 81/287 and NRS Ranch Road.

“TxDOT won’t even consider a design at that point if it’s not a county road, though,” White said. “We have to make it a county road before they’ll even look at it.”

White said Isham dedicated a 60-foot easement where the road is located to the county, which totals 1.3 acres.

“There’s no great deal of maintenance on that road right now because it’s been there only a year,” he said.

White explained he wouldn’t make further improvements to the road until TxDOT finalizes a design plan. It’s currently chip seal.

“If they build a bridge down there, they may come up (NRS Ranch Road) 1/10 of a mile with an overpass, and we wind up with even less road than the 3/10 we have now,” he said.